There have been several versions of the Huracan since its public reveal in December 2014. The latest of which has yet to be revealed, with several sightings of mules being tested in various situation. We're talking about the Huracan Sterrato – the rugged version of the V10-powered supercar.

Revealed as a concept three years ago, the Huracan Sterrato is yet to be seen in production form until today. Courtesty of YouTube's Varryx, a Huracan test vehicle was spotted leaving the Lamborghini factory, which is believed to be the production form of the Sterrato variant.

The Huracan Sterrato test vehicle is completely covered in white camouflage, consciously trying to hide the important changes. However, a closer look reveals some details, such as the notable increase in ground clearance, the roof rack, the bulging fender flares, and the scoop that lets air into the engine behind the seats.

All of these elements are found on the test mule spotted while cold weather testing, save for the LED light bar mounted on the front hood. What's noticeable from the quick spy video was the angular fenders on the supposed production version, reminiscent of the Huracan Sterrato Concept from 2019.

Speaking of the concept, the Sterrato shares the same output of the Huracan Evo in concept form.

The off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato is expected to debut soon, among the four new Lamborghinis to be revealed this year as hinted by CEO Stephan Winkelmann. How soon? There isn't a timeline but the uploader of the video above mentioned that it's expected to happen in August. Production will be limited to around 500 to 1,000 units, according to early rumors.

As of this writing, we're waiting for an official announcement and you'll surely hear from us when word arrives.