Listen to this article

We can’t think of two better vehicles than a new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler 392 to tackle the rocky trails in Moab, UT. YouTuber Driven Mad! Hit the trails in his V8 Jeep Wrangler 392 alongside a 2-door Ford Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch package. Both of these capable off-roaders may be rivals on the showroom floor, but out on the trails, they are the perfect team to reach the Top of The World in Moab, UT.

The off-road rivalry between the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler means that both Ford and Jeep will continuously work to outdo each other in the name of both sales and bragging rights. The Ford Bronco is the new kid on the block debuting in 2022 after a 20-year hiatus. Ford was able to learn from the Jeep Wrangler and capitalize on its shortcomings to make the Bronco competitive. Jeep responded by stepping up its game and building the ultimate V8-powered Jeep, the Jeep Wrangler 392.

The Ford Bronco featured in this video is a 2-door Badlands with the Sasquatch package in Velocity Metallic Blue. This particular Ford Bronco is powered by a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower (246 Kilowatts) and 415 lb-ft (563 Newton-meters) of torque. This powerful V6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a four-wheel-drive system with an electronic locking rear differential. The rear differential features a 4.7 final drive ratio to assist with acceleration with the larger 35-inch tires that come with the Sasquatch Package.

Although the Ford Bronco is impressive, it's hard to stand out against the Jeep Wrangler 392. The Jeep Wrangler 392 combines all of the performance of a 4-Door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with the addition of a 6.4-liter V8 engine that produces 470 horsepower (350 Kilowatts) and 470 lb-ft (637 Newton Meters) of torque. This powerful V8 is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a four-wheel-drive system that has both front and rear locking differentials.

Whether you prefer Bronco or Wrangler, the best part of these off-road machines is hitting the trails and having fun with family and friends.