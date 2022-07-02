Listen to this article

One of the best things about buying a car is having several options on the menu. That way, you can decide whether you'll have a specific feature on your vehicle or which trim level suits your taste. But Kia in the UK begs to differ. Starting this July 2022, the Sorento is available in the sole 'Edition' trim.

The new Kia Sorento 'Edition' effectively replaces 2, 3, and 4 trim levels in the SUV's range and consolidates them into a single variant. For the indecisive Sorento buyer, this should be good news as it eliminates the hassle of choosing what you actually need in a vehicle. It's either you get a fully loaded Sorento, or none at all.

As the 'Edition' trim builds upon the previous top-spec 4 trim, Kia has thrown everything but the kitchen sink into the seven-seater. It comes with cool features such as Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, customizable head-up display, power tailgate, remote smart parking assist, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, 360-degree around-view monitor, and blind-spot view monitor.

The Korean midsize SUV also comes with Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers, a wireless mobile phone charger, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and an integrated memory system, 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, front and outer rear heated seats, and front ventilated seats.

Outside, the Sorento 'Edition' comes with black accents, perfectly complementing the three body color options: White Pearl, Graphite, and Midnight Black. A set of 19-inch wheels is standard for the hybrid and PHEV models, while the diesel Sorento exclusively gets a set of 20-inch black alloy wheels. So yes, while exterior and interior options are non-existent in the Sorento for the UK, you still have a choice when it comes to the powertrains.

It's uncertain whether Kia will adopt the same offering in the US. We checked and you still have options at the time of this writing.