A few years ago, Jeep offered a Freedom Edition for the Wrangler. As we head into a long weekend celebrating America's Independence Day on July 4, Jeep is back with a new Freedom package for both the Wrangler and the Gladiator. And just like before, Jeep will make a $250 donation to military-themed charities with each special model sold.

Available on 2023 model year vehicles, the Freedom package is an appearance upgrade that also adds a few functional components to the mix. You'll find an Oscar Mike badge on the back and American flag decals on each side above fender-mounted Jeep badges. The Freedom package includes body-colored fender flares, black wheels, black accents, and inside you'll find leather-trimmed seats with black stitching.

On the functional side, the Freedom package adds LED headlights and fog lights, rock rails, and a steel front bumper that is ready to support a winch, should buyers choose to get one. The Freedom package is available on Wrangler and Gladiator Sport S trim levels.

"With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep in North America. "Through these special editions, this Fourth of July we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and support those who have served and continue to serve."

Jeep says the Freedom package is available for a limited time, but doesn't specify if there's a targeted production number. The package is a $3,295 add-on to the Sport S price, and order banks will open later in July for those keen to get one. Barring production delays, Gladiators and Wranglers with the Freedom package should reach dealerships in early November, just in time for the Veterans Day holiday in the US.