Just over a week ago, we caught the first glimpse of the next-generation BMW X3. It wore a tight-fitting camouflage wrap and some cladding, but new, unofficial renderings peel all of that away in an attempt to predict what the new crossover will look like when it goes on sale.

The new renderings reveal a stylish crossover wearing a chiseled design. The grille is taller than the one on the current model, and it sits above an aggressive front bumper design that mimics the look of the new X1. The renderings make it difficult to determine, but the new X3 could be slightly larger than the model it will replace.

The renderings don’t show off the rear end, but the back should mimic the styling of other new BMW crossovers. The new X3 could arrive with an aggressive rear bumper similar to the one shown on the new X1.

We haven’t seen the interior, and the renderings don’t show it either. However, we expect the revamped X3 to follow other BMW models in adopting the interior styling from the new IX, which means the crossover should feature a dash-spanning dual display screen and BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software.

Powertrain details are still a mystery, but we expect BMW to offer a variety of choices, including plug-in hybrid and pure EV models. The hotter X3 M should also return, packing a massive punch with a hybrid powertrain. The current X3 M packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that delivers 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque in Competition spec, which can send the SUV to 60 mph (96 kph) un 4.0 seconds.

The spy shots were our first look at the new crossover, and we doubt we’ll see it debut anytime soon. We don’t expect a reveal for at least a year, and we believe the model won’t go on sale until the 2024 model year. BMW just updated the X3 for the 2022 model year, giving the crossover new styling, more tech, and other changes.

