If you're looking for a unique hotel experience, forget the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and check out the Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It lets people stay in Dolly Parton's actual tour bus that she used from late 2008 through March 2022. At a price of $10,000 for a two-night stay, this is probably only something that the singer's super fans are going to pay to experience.

Dolly traveled around 360,000 miles in this heavily personalized Prevost bus. She didn't want to fly, so this rig was her home on wheels.

“I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling," Parton said.

The first thing you see when entering the bus is a tiled floor. A comfy-looking couch is on one side and a table with a semi-circular bench is on the other. Dolly decorates this area in warm earth tones. The walls have hand-painted murals of vines and people traveling.

Illuminated recessed areas in the walls now display things like a brightly decorated guitar. A cabinet in her room was originally for her wigs, but the hotel put a collection of hats there.

Some of the more lavish upgrades include a bathtub, which is not something you expect to find in a tour bus. Rather than the usual two stacks of bunk beds, this vehicle only has one, and Dolly uses the extra space for a large closet.

Dolly's bedroom is at the back of the bus, and it's quite a sight. The ceiling is purple and is heavily decorated. The bed is a matching color. There's a decorated vanity against one wall.

Guests of the suite get to take part in a VIP dinner. They also leave with special gifts to remember the stay. A portion of the proceeds from every stay at the Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience goes towards the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," according to Knox News.