The 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition is the latest hand-assembled model to come from the automaker's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. The special vehicles are available in three NSX-derived colors and arrive later this year. Info about the price comes closer to launch.

The TLX Type S PMC Edition is available in three colors: Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. All of them have Berlina Black covering the roof, antenna, and door handles. The rear decklid spoiler and diffuser are carbon fiber. The lower side sills gain a piece of black trim. The quad exhaust pipes have a black chrome appearance.

They ride on 20-inch wheels with a Y-spoke design and a copper-colored finish. Acura says that the styling takes inspiration from the pieces on the NSX. Pirelli P-Zero tires in the size 255/35 wrap around them.

The shades inside the TLX Type S PMC Edition depend on the body color. The Curva Red cars has an Ebony cabin with red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl vehicles get Orchid upholstery with blue stitching. The 130R White exterior pairs with a Red interior.

All of the models have seats with Milano leather upholstery and Ultrasuede inserts. Drivers grip a flat-bottom, heated steering wheel. The cabin has carbon-fiber trim panels and illuminated side sills. The floor mats have the Type S badge on them. A numbered serial plaque is on the center console.

The PMC Edition cars go through the same quality control process as the NSX. The builders put each vehicle on the dyno, do a detailed paint inspection, and perform a rough-road simulation.

These vehicles also go through a special delivery process. To protect the paint, they wear a specially designed cover. Plus, transportation to the dealer happens in an enclosed, single-car carrier.

Motor1.com reached out to Acura about the planned production number for the TLX Type S PMC Edition. While the company didn't want to disclose the exact number, a spokesperson said the figure would be "in line" with the previous special models in this series. The automaker made 200 units of the RDX in Long Beach Blue, 260 examples of the RDX in Thermal Orange, 330, 330 pieces of the MDX in Valencia Red, and 360 specimens of the TLX in Valencia Red.

The PMC edition doesn't affect the powertrain for the TLX Type S. It comes with 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine making 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system.