Listen to this article

Volkswagen Group of America has a major new appointment to announce. Neeru Arora is named the new Executive Vice President in addition to being appointed as Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer responsible for America and the North America region. Arora has been Senior Vice President and CIO at Volkswagen Credit for the last four years.

“As our vehicles become more integrated with the digital ecosystems, our digital experiences must be seamless across multiple touchpoints - in-car, mobile apps, desktop, and dealerships,” Arora comments. “Our connected car data will enable VW to deliver distinctive customer value and open new revenue generation opportunities.”

48 Photos

In her new role, Arora will be responsible for creating a comprehensive digital and data strategy for Volkswagen Group in North America. The CIO position is new within the company and is related to the transformation of the automotive industry in the autonomous tech field and towards electric mobility. To ensure her vision for the company’s future is seamlessly implemented, Arora will also join the Group Management Committee and the Board of Management of VW North America.

“Over the past four years at Volkswagen Credit, Neeru has demonstrated how strong leadership and foresight can bring to bear the market possibilities of automotive digitization,” Scott Keogh, President and CEO of VW in America, comments. “Amid VWGoA’s unprecedented investment in our regional capabilities, particular our digital platform, Neeru Arora is the right leader at the right time to lead Volkswagen into the future. I couldn’t be more excited for her to join us.”

Volkswagen is in the process of investing heavily in its North American operations. The automaker will pour $7.1 billion to boost research and development activities into new products for the local markets. A very important part of the investment for Volkswagen is bringing over-the-air updates to vehicles in the US, starting with the ID.4 later this year.

“This is a moment of unprecedented opportunity, but one that Volkswagen, with more than $7.1 billion committed to its product portfolio, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, is uniquely suited to grasp. I couldn’t be more excited to join in this effort to develop and sustain our competitive advantage in the automotive sector,” Arora adds.