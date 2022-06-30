Listen to this article

Cadillac is about to reveal special Track Edition models of the CT4-V Blackwing this July, and the latest teaser adds more details prior to its debut. More importantly, the automaker has announced the exact date when the ordering opens.

As opposed to the previous teaser video that showed more of the exterior details of the upcoming CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition, the latest one only came with a photo. However, Cadillac mentioned in the social media post that the special edition models will come with unique interior packages, albeit, specifics are yet to be announced.

From what we gathered so far, the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition will come with specific exterior details that set it apart from the regular Blackwings. It has a front splitter with an exposed carbon-fiber finish and IMSA branding, while the side sills and hood have stripes in Cadillac V Series color schemes. The white version also comes with dark red mirror caps.

Meanwhile, the Sebring circuit – where the Cadillac DPi-V.R race car tallied overall victories in the 12-hour races in 2019, 2021, and 2022 – is illustrated as an outline on at least one of the rear corner windows.

While not explicitly mentioned, we could expect some mechanical tweaks in the Track Edition models given their performance-oriented designation. This isn't confirmed, though, so let's not hold our breath for that. What we can be sure of is their limited availability, which is still undisclosed at this time.

Cadillac previously said that the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition models will debut in July. If you're interested in buying one, ordering opens on August 1, 2022. Don't expect the reservation lanes to run empty, though; remember that the initial reservations for the regular CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans filled within minutes when they were launched last year.