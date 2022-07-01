Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Bentley Continental PHEV looks nearly ready for production. Oddly, it has the lower fender badge and exhaust outlets from the W12 model. We aren't expecting this engine to be the basis for the plug-in powertrain, though. The charging port is on the driver's side rear fender.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT PHEV Spy Photos

15 Photos

BMW is preparing to build a production-spec 3.0 CSL Hommage. It wears unique camouflage with pictures of classic BMWs and messages about what to expect from the model. The vehicle appears to have some commonality with the M4 CSL. A rumor suggests the vehicle might have upwards of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The alleged cost for this performance is allegedly cost €600,000.

Gallery: BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spy Shots

15 Photos

This refreshed BMW X6 M only has a few wrapped sections of the body. This provides a good look at the updated design. The tweaks are fairly minor.

Gallery: BMW X6 M Facelift New Spy Photos

20 Photos

Here's our first look at the production-spec Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. It's missing things like the fender surrounds and lower side cladding, but this is a good idea of what the truck looks like. The first of them arrive in showrooms next year.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Spy Shots

19 Photos

The Cupra Tavascan will be the Spanish brand's version of the Volkswagen ID.4. These spy shots show that it has a different front end than the VW. We're expecting the mechanical elements to be the same.

Gallery: Cupra Tavascan mule spy photos

38 Photos

While the version of the new Ford Ranger for the global market already debuted, we haven't seen the North American version of the truck yet. This one has the four-door SuperCrew body and what appears to be the longer 6-foot bed.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Long Wheelbase Spy Photos

11 Photos

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has a refresh coming that gives it an updated grille. From these images, there don't appear to be other major styling tweaks.

Gallery: New Mercedes-Benz EQA Spy Shots

12 Photos

Mercedes is updating its little GLA-Class crossover. The changes are very significant, though. The front fascia has some new sculpting and the taillights are different.

Gallery: Mercedes GLA Facelift Spy Photos

16 Photos

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS receives a new lower fascia with a more complex design. The taillights also have small changes.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Facelift Spy Photos

21 Photos

The next-gen Skoda Superb will be available as a sedan and wagon. This one is the latter. Judging by these photos, there are styling similarities with the smaller Octavia It rides on an evolution of the MQB platform.

Gallery: 2023 Skoda Superb new spy photos

22 Photos

The Volkswagen Arteon is receiving a refresh that gives it a much larger center screen. The instrument panel and center console have concealment on them, suggesting tweaks there, too. Additional sensors are on the outside.

Gallery: Volkswagen Arteon Refresh Spy Shots