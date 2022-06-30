Listen to this article

In 2011, BMW launched its electric vehicle initiative called Project i. Aside from establishing i as BMW's electrified subbrand, it led to the distinctively styled i8 and i3. The sporty i8 ended production in 2020, and now, it's the i3's turn.

The quirky city car has officially ended its run, but not without something of a bang. To honor nine model years of production, BMW capped the i3's legacy with the i3s HomeRun Edition. Limited to just 10 vehicles, this very exclusive i3 is offered in two BMW Individual Frozen exterior finishes for the first (and last) time: Frozen Dark Grey and Frozen Red II. The HomeRun Edition also gets special 20-inch wheels and a bevy of optional items as standard, including adaptive headlights, an electric glass roof, and solar control glazing. It also gets a snazzy Suite interior with leather galore, navigation, and the Harman Kardon stereo.

Gallery: 2022 BMW i3s HomeRun Edition And End Of i3 Production

With the HomeRun Edition models, total BMW i3 production achieves an impressive milestone of 250,000 units sold over its lifetime. Only one generation was offered, but it was updated through the years since going on sale for the 2014 model year. Back then, the city car had a very modest range of approximately 80 miles, though a small gasoline engine could be equipped as a battery-charging range extender for trips between 160 and 180 miles. Power increased ever-so-slightly from 170 to 181 horsepower, and range did as well thanks to a larger, more efficient battery pack. The 2022 i3 and i3s boast a range of approximately 150 miles.

Production for US-spec i3 models ended in 2021, so the HomeRun Edition will only be available across the pond. And though the i3 is officially gone, its Leipzig manufacturing plant will continue serving the electrified community with the assembly of e-drive components, batteries, and starting next year, the next-generation Mini Countryman with an all-electric powertrain.