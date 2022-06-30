Listen to this article

Chevrolet revealed the 2024 Silverado EV earlier this year, but a new batch of spy shots has captured the truck on public roads for the first time. These aren’t the EV’s most flattering photos as this is a development vehicle with little regard for aesthetics.

The Silverado EV in the photos lacks the fit-and-finish we saw at the debut. The drab exterior and drab cladding make for a drab-looking pickup, but there’s also a lot missing from it. The wheel arches are gone, as is the badge, pieces of the interior truck-bed trim, the side skirts, and the running boards. Cladding covers the daytime running lights and taillights, and the headlights look like temporary stand-in units.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Spy Shots

19 Photos

We know Chevrolet will give the Silverado EV the largest GM Ultium battery pack, with the automaker estimating that the truck will be able to offer 400 miles of range. Chevy said that DC fast charging at 350 kilowatts would reclaim 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The pickup can also tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul 1,300 pounds in the bed.

The Silverado EV will initially arrive in two trims – WT (Work Truck) and RST, which will serve as the model’s flagship. The dual-motor setup in the RST offers as much as 664 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and over 780 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque. Chevy says it will launch the truck to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under 4.5 seconds, and it’ll come with all the bells and whistles Chevrolet has to offer, like SuperCruise, rear-wheel steering, and an automatic adaptive air suspension. The WT is no slouch, though, offering up 510 hp (380 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm) of torque on its own.

Chevrolet already revealed the truck and a lot of information about it, but we likely won’t see the electric pickup begin arriving at dealer lots until the middle of next year. Chevrolet will launch the WT trim next spring, followed by the RST First Edition in the fall of 2023, with the regular RST trim not arriving until the summer of 2024.