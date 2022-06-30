Listen to this article

We know the new Kia EV6 is fast even if it’s not in the range-topping GT trim. Like nearly every modern electric vehicle, the South Korean hatchback crossover mashup offers rapid acceleration and plenty of power at any speed. But is that enough to beat one of the finest sports cars of the recent past?

In a new Carwow video published just earlier today, the EV6 meets a Ferrari F355 in a direct drag race. At a glance, this may seem like a very unmatched competition but the truth is the two cars are almost perfectly matched. You might think the winner is clear here but that’s not the case.

Let’s see the numbers. In this specification, the EV6 relies on two electric motors, one for each axle, with a combined peak output of 325 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 446 pound-feet (605 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels instantly and the electric car tips the scales at 4,608 pounds (2,090 kilograms). Simply put, this is one quite powerful but heavy hatchback with good traction.

Against it, the Ferrari puts to use a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine delivering 380 hp (279 kW) and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. Unlike the Kia, power in the supercar reaches only the rear wheels and this could be one of its biggest disadvantages. Secondly, it has a manual transmission, which could be considered a disadvantage, too. On the other hand, it is significantly lighter at 2,976 lbs (1,350 kg). Can a modern electric car beat a supercar from the 1990s? Let’s find out.

In the first tun, the Kia is an easy winner. That’s probably due to the Ferrari’s bad start and relatively slow gear changes. We won’t blame the driver for not moving the shifter too fast, though, as he is probably trying to be gentle to the Prancing Horse.

In the second run, however, the Ferrari had a much better launch followed by a slow shift from first to second. The F355 eventually won this run and a third run was needed to decide which car is faster. It’s a truly epic race to watch so you should better take a look for yourself in the video above.