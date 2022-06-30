Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The M4 CSL is an animal – there’s no denying it’s one of the fastest and most hardcore track machines on the market today. But the design… it’s probably not for everyone. This rendering tries to imagine a slightly toned-down front fascia for the coupe. Does it work for you?

The next-generation BMW X3 is out on the road for the first road tests. It is already using its production body and this rendering tries to unhide all the camouflage to reveal the final design. If the actual vehicle is anything like this drawing, we are totally fine with the look of the new X3.

The new Range Rover SVR has been testing on public roads and tracks for several months now. It won’t be a revolution compared to its predecessor, at least on the outside. Under the skin, however, it will use a version of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with more than 600 horsepower.

The Touareg – Volkswagen’s flagship SUV model in Europe – will get a full refresh soon. It won’t switch to a new generation but it seems that the visual revisions will be significant. A facelift is likely the most accurate word here as we are expecting changes to the front fascia.