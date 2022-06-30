Listen to this article

For such a large automaker, the Volkswagen Group is certainly lacking in the truck department. For this reason, it doesn't come as a big surprise the conglomerate's commercial side is making a big deal out of the second-generation Amarok. Debuting July 7, the body-on-frame pickup has been subjected to a lengthy teaser campaign that shows no signs of slowing down.

In the latest preview, the 2023 Amarok is revealing more of its production skin with chunky wheel arches, matrix LED headlights and two-tone wheels with six lug nuts instead of the previous five. Decals seem to be back in fashion and the Ford Ranger-based truck will have them, with black graphics running along the lower side of the doors. The blue pickup appears to be a rugged trim level, possibly the Panamericana, while the silver variant seems to be an upscale version, so likely the Aventura.

Next-generation Volkswagen Amarok teasers

Previous teasers have revealed the new Amarok will get a portrait-oriented touchscreen with a 12-inch diagonal and Ford's SYNC4 operating system. There will still be a handful of physical buttons right below the giant display, but most of the functions are going to be integrated into the center display. A few more traditional controls will be placed around the gear lever for quick access without having to take your eyes off the road.

A recent teaser image showed the truck's tailgate in full, complete with prominent "AMAROK" debossed lettering as well as fairly big V6 and 4Motion badges on each lower corner of the tailgate. Lesser versions will make do with four-cylinder powertrains and the cheaper ones will stick with rear-wheel drive.

Bigger than its predecessor, the new Amarok in double cab flavor will be 5,350 millimeters (211 inches) long, with 3,220 mm (127 in) represented by the wheelbase. The alloys will vary in size from 17 for the base model to 21 inches for the range-topping trim. The new Ranger has already received the Raptor treatment, but it remains to be seen whether VW will do an equivalent Amarok R.

Following its premiere a week from today, the new ute will enter production at Ford's plant in South Africa. The original Amarok is sticking around as VW will continue assembly in Pacheco, Argentina.