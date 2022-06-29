Listen to this article

It was only yesterday when BMW M Boss Franciscus van Meel teased the upcoming M Hommage model for the first time. Twenty-four hours later, we now have our first spy shots of the upcoming model, and it’s wearing the same M-inspired livery that it wore in the teaser images. We can’t see all the details, but the car looks exciting.

The new spy shots provided a better look at the design changes that will differentiate it from the M4 CSL. The new 3.0 CSL Hommage model receives a unique front end with a smaller kidney grille, reshaped headlights, a new hood, and a restyled front bumper. The new 3.0 CSL Hommage allegedly keeps the M4’s hard points while receiving bespoke body panels.

Gallery: BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spy Shots

15 Photos

At the back, the new M doesn’t look all that different from the M4 CSL, but a closer inspection reveals some big changes beyond the new wing. The rear bumper gets new styling with relocated safety markers and a unique diffuser that looks similar to the one on the M4 CSL. Quad exhaust pipes stick out the back. The photos also provide a better look at the roof- and trunk-mounted wings.

The new M car will debut sometime later this year, but BMW hasn’t said when that will happen. We likely won’t get any powertrain information until then. However, the rumor mill suggests the coupe will arrive producing 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, which is more than the 543 hp (404 kW) the M4 CSL makes.

BMW electronically limits the M4 CSL’s top speed to 191 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour), and rumors point to the new M not breaching the 200-mph (320-kph) mark. The new M coupe should be able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds while powering the rear wheels.

When the new M goes on sale, it will allegedly cost €600,000. BMW also plans to limit its production to just 50 examples, which fits the company as it celebrates 50 years of its M division. The new 3.0 CSL Hommage will debut sometime before the end of the year. We hope it's not a long wait.