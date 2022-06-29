Listen to this article

It looks like Toyota is ready to redesign its Tacoma pickup truck. A new video from the TFLnow YouTube channel has footage of the heavily camouflaged pickup completing high-altitude testing. This isn’t the first time we have spotted the truck out testing, but it hasn’t dropped any camouflage to really reveal anything new. However, the video does provide a peek at the interior for the first time.

The cladding and camouflage continue to keep the truck well-hidden, distorting its shape and making it difficult to discern the design details. The truck should receive a thorough redesign inside and out, just as other automakers update their Tacoma competitors.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota Tacoma

9 Photos

The new Tacoma could borrow some styling cues from the larger Tundra that debuted for the 2022 model year, co-opting the styling for the headlights, grille, and other elements and turning the new Tacoma into a baby Tundra. We also expect the truck to receive a massive interior revamp that should include larger screens and more technology. The video appears to show the truck with a large infotainment screen, but it might be an engineer’s laptop, too.

Rumors suggest that Toyota will put the new Tacoma on its new TNGA-F platform, which also underpins the new Tundra and Land Cruiser. Much like the design, information about the truck’s powertrain remains a mystery. Toyota will likely offer a turbocharged four-cylinder in the model, following others in the segment, but it’s unclear if this would be the truck’s sole engine choice.

Right now, Toyota offers the truck with two powertrain choices – a 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 159 horsepower (118 kilowatts) or a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 278 hp (207 kW). The new truck could also get a 10-speed gearbox. We also expect Toyota to offer an all-electric sibling, which Toyota previewed late last year. However, don’t expect the EV to arrive anytime soon.

The Tacoma is due for a refresh. Ford introduced the all-new Ranger, and we’ll get our first look at the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado next month, which will also preview the GMC Canyon. Nissan already updated the Frontier for 2022, and we’re excited to see where the Tacoma goes next.

The current-generation truck hit the market for the 2016 model year, and Toyota gave it a thorough redesign for 2020, but it’s time for a comprehensive redesign. This new Tacoma might not arrive until the 2024 model year.