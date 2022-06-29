Listen to this article

All signs suggest that Chevrolet is preparing to retire the Camaro in a few years. It's dark days for Chevy's performance car. This drag race shows how the LT1 model competes against the Toyota Supra with the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine.

The Camaro LT1 debuted for the 2020 model year as a trim level available with a V8 engine fitting below the SS grade. The 6.2-liter engine makes 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters). Buyers can select a six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic that the one in this video uses.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1: Pros And Cons

31 Photos

The Camaro is challenging a 2021 Toyota Supra with the more powerful version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. The mill makes 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm). It has an eight-speed automatic. Starting with the 2023 model year, a manual is available with the six-pot mill.

The competition starts with a standard drag race. The Camaro driver spins the tires off the line, and that lack of traction is enough to give the Supra an easy victory. The Toyota wins by several car lengths.

They then re-run the race in an effort to give the Camaro a better start. It works, and the Chevy takes the lead off the line. However, the Supra starts gaining ground and actually manages to win by a nose.

Next, there's a race from a 32-mile-per-hour (50-kilometer-per-hour) roll. The channel's camera at the finish line breaks during these runs, but it looks like the Supra wins by about a car length.

The final run is from a 62-mph (100-kph) roll. This time the Supra wins by just a nose.

The Camaro's future is uncertain. There are rumors of Chevy building a high-performance farewell edition. The latest report about this suggests the model would use the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the C8 Corvette. Alternative speculation points to the Camaro ZL1 getting the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing to push the output to 668 hp (498 kW) from the existing 650 hp (485 kW).