The 2023 CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition will debut in July to celebrate the brand's success in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. The teaser video for the model gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

In front, this CT4-V Blackwing has a front splitter with an exposed carbon-fiber finish and IMSA branding. There are also canards at the corners. The side sills and the driver's side of the hood have stripes in the Cadillac V Series color scheme. Also, one of the vehicles in the teaser has contrasting, dark red mirror caps.

The outline of the Sebring circuit appears on at least one of the rear windows. The Cadillac DPi-V.R race car scored overall victories in the 12-hour race there in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Beyond these aesthetic changes, the aspects that make the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition special are still a mystery. To deserve the circuit-focused name, we would expect some mechanical tweaks.

The existing CT4-V Blackwing boasts a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 472 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 445 pound-feet (602 newton-meters). It comes either with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic driving the rear wheels. A limited-slip differential aids traction at the back. With the auto gearbox, the CT4-V Blackwing reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph).

The CT4-V Blackwing rides on version 4.0 of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension. The 18-inch diameter Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires are size 255/35 in front and wider 275/35 at the back. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.

A standard CT4-V Blackwing with the available Carbon Fiber 1 package is capable of lapping the 4.1-mile Virginia International Raceway Grand Course layout in 2 minutes 52.5 seconds. This is quicker than high-performance vehicles like a BMW M5 Competition that needs 2:54 to get around the circuit.