After only debuting for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Infiniti QX55 debuts with more standard equipment. The base price is now $50,345 (including the $1,195 destination fee). The updated models arrive this summer

The table below shows the difference in cost:

Model 2023 Price (Excluding Destination) 2022 Price (Excluding Destination) Difference Luxe $49,150 $46,500 $2,650 Essential $54,250 $51,600 $2,650 Sensory $57,800 $57,050 $750

All examples of the QX55 now come with perforated leather seats, instead of leatherette for the base grade Luxe last year. In addition, ProPilot Assist is now standard on every vehicle, instead of being optional on the Essential and standard on the Sensory. This system includes acceleration, braking, and steering assist within a single highway lane.

There are also some previously unavailable standard features. All models get auto-folding heated outside mirrors, four-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver, LED welcome lights in the rear door handles, a second-row Type-C USB port, and blind-spot intervention.

Plus, all QX55s have the Infiniti Premium Care three-year maintenance program. It covers inspections, oil changes, and tire rotations for that period.

The Essential grade now comes standard with traffic sign recognition and auto-leveling, adaptive LED headlights. Both of these things were options for the 2022 model year version of this trim level.

The Sensory grade gets heated second-row outboard seats and four-way power lumbar adjustment for the passenger. Neither of these features were previously available.

The QX55 continues to get power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with variable-compression capability making 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through a CVT to an all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 50 percent of output to the rear wheels when necessary.

The QX55 was a new introduction to the Infiniti lineup last year, and the company delivered 4,332 of them in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the automaker moved 999 examples of the crossover.