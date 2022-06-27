Listen to this article

The Toyota Tundra is all-new for 2022, and that includes its punchy twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain. How does that mill stack up against very tough competition from Detroit-based trucks? Given the extreme range of engines and trim levels available from Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet, the answer can certainly vary depending on the competitors.

In this new video from The Fast Lane Truck, the competitors cover pretty much all the bases. The Tundra packs the aforementioned hybrid V6, which makes 437 horsepower (326 kilowatts) and a stout 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque. It's not the only hybrid, however – the Ford F-150 in this matchup is also the electrified model in King Ranch trim, bringing 430 hp (321 kW) and 570 lb-ft (773 Nm) to the party.

The GMC Sierra AT4x offers the only V8 in the group with its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter mill making 420 hp (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of twist. The Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss also stands apart with its engine, adding a dash of diesel with a turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax making 277 hp (207 kilowatts). It's by far the least powerful truck in the group, but at 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, it equals the GMC Sierra's V8.

Now that we know the players, all that's left is to line them up. With the Tundra being the newbie, each truck gets a stab at the fresh face starting with the diesel-powered Silverado. As you can probably guess, the Toyota's significant power advantage means the Silverado has no chance of keeping up. Surprisingly, the GMC Sierra doesn't fare much better despite having considerably more power. Chalk it up to the drag race taking place a mile above sea level in the mountains. Naturally aspirated engines lose quite a bit of punch in thinner air compared to those with forced induction.

The real race here is hybrid-versus-hybrid. On paper, the Tundra has a bit more power than the F-150 and the race is indeed closer. However, there's something magical in the water at Ford, as the F-150 Hybrid leaves the Toyota for dead despite having less muscle under the hood. Two races are held, one with the Toyota in 2WD and another in 4WD but it doesn't matter. Telemetry shows the F-150 Hybrid turning a mid-14-second time in the quarter-mile, versus a high 15-second time for the Toyota.

But the racing action doesn't end there. For some family rivalry, the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado line up for a showdown, and it's a much closer race than you'd think. The altitude certainly takes a bit of juice from the GMC Sierra's naturally aspirated V8, but is it enough for the 277-hp diesel Silverado to win? We'll let the video tell the tale on that one.