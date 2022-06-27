Listen to this article

We haven't seen Mercedes-Benz working on the refreshed GLS-Class for a few months, but new shots have finally arrived. This one looks more production-ready than before.

The nose wears a new front fascia that adds open elements above the inlets in the corners. Visually, this element makes the GLS look much more distinctive. The grille and headlights don't seem to have any changes.

There are no tweaks along the sides. Like the recently spied GLA-Class refresh, there might be new wheel designs to give the model a fresh look.

The strip of camouflage on the rear covers the taillights. The wrapping hides a lot, but the shape of the pieces looks the same. However, the layout of the lamps inside of them seems to be new.

We don't have spy shots inside the updated GLS. Our spies claim there are updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The steering wheel is allegedly different, too.

At the same time, the Maybach GLS will receive updates, too. The last set of spy shots we saw (gallery above) only showed tweaked headlights.

Currently, there's no indication whether the refreshed GLS might have any powertrain changes. We aren't seeing any strong indications of major adjustments.

The GLS is available in multiple grades in the US. The base trim is the 450 4Matic with a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The 580 4Matic offers an upgrade using a mild-hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Performance-focused buyers can pick the AMG GLS 63 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with EQ Boost tech producing 603 horsepower. The range-topping Maybach GLS 600 4Matic also has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 550 hp in this application.

Later this summer, the EQS SUV will debut to give customers an electric offering with a similar position in the lineup. It will offer buyers 355 hp in the 450 model and 536 hp in the 580 grade. Expect an AMG model to come later, and Mercedes already has a concept for a Maybach version for people who want to cruise in zero-emissions opulence.