Our spy photographers captured the next-generation BMW X3 out testing earlier this month, but the automaker kept its design hidden with camouflage and cladding. New renderings from Kolesa.ru take those coverings away in an attempt to preview the crossover’s redesigned styling.

The unofficial renderings peel away the camouflage to reveal a familiar-looking crossover with distinct design changes. While the test vehicle wore camo and cladding to hide its new look, it did not appear that BMW was deviating much from the current crossover’s design. Instead, it looks like an evolutionary change that gives the crossover new front and rear fascias and other styling updates.

Up front, the renderings preview a new grille flanked by slimmer headlights that sit below a new hood. Below all that stuff is a reshaped front bumper that’s a lot more aggressive than the current face. At the back, there’s a new rear bumper and slimmer taillights.

One thing the renderings can’t convey is the crossover’s size. The spy shots made it appear as if the new X3 could be larger than the current model; however, we’ll need to take a measuring tape to it to be sure. Another area that remains a mystery is the interior, which our spy photographers could not capture, although we expect BMW to install its latest iDrive 8 infotainment system and its dash-spanning screen, similar to what’s offered in the new iX.

It’s way too early to know about the powertrains, as we don’t expect BMW to reveal this new X3 until sometime next year at the earliest. BMW will likely offer a range of gas, diesel, and electrified powertrains, including the all-electric iX3. We know BMW will offer an M40i trim as spy shots revealed the crossover with quad exhaust tips poking out the back.

BMW updated the X3 for the 2022 model year, so we don’t believe that a debut for the next-gen model is right around the corner. It could be over a year before a reveal, and BMW might even push the debut into early 2024. We might not see the new X3 in US showrooms until the 2025 model year.

