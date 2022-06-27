Listen to this article

Once one of the most popular new vehicle segments in Europe, the D-segment is now merely a shadow of its former self due to the rapid decrease in demand in recent years. Models like the Ford Mondeo and Renault Talisman are no longer on sale but Volkswagen Group has plans to release two fresh new entries in the segment.

The VW Passat will morph into a wagon-only product but Skoda will have the next-generation Superb available in both liftback and station wagon forms. Following the early encounters by our spy photographers and the corresponding renderings, we now have photos finally showing the new Superb wearing its production body.

This heavily camouflaged prototype was caught testing with Czech registration plates without fake body panels or cladding. It was fully disguised, though we can positively tell the shape of the new Superb won’t change dramatically compared to its predecessor. The long wheelbase and long rear overhang hint at the new model most likely retaining its position as the most spacious and largest model in Europe’s D-segment. The proportions seem largely unchanged with the only notable difference probably being the slightly more sloped roofline.

The camouflage obviously obstructs our detailed view of the vehicle, though we can already see some similarities between the new Superb and the current Octavia, which is set to receive a refresh soon. To a certain extent, Skoda’s next-gen flagship wagon looks like a larger Octavia, especially at the front. The smaller design details that remain hidden for now should probably give the Superb a slightly more premium look, but we don’t expect a huge departure from Skoda’s otherwise relatively conservative design language.

Underneath the skin, the architecture underpinning the new Superb will be an evolution of the MQB platform used by the current model. A huge tech upgrade is expected to bring a new digital instrument cluster, a more advanced dual-clutch gearbox with a shift-by-wire system, new driver-assist systems, and improved infotainment functions. The standard combustion engines will be joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain likely available in two power stages. The production of the new Superb should begin next year at Volkswagen’s plant in Bratislava, Slovakia.