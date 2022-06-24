Listen to this article

This year's American-Made Index from Cars.com has two automakers dominating the top-ten list – Honda and Tesla. They occupy eight positions, leaving little room for others. It's always fascinating to see which makes and models end up on this yearly list.

Honda dominates this year, with the Passport, Ridgeline, Odyssey, and Pilot all making it into the top ten, but it doesn't dominate alone. Tesla occupied another four spots with the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, with the Y and 3 taking the top two positions on the list.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport: First Drive Review

42 Photos

Rounding out the top ten are the Lincoln Corsair, which jumped from the 64th spot to the 3rd, and the Jeep Cherokee came in 7th, which fell from 4th. Honda's four cars made 2021's list, more or less jostling for new positions on it in 2022. Tesla also had the Model 3 and Model Y on last year's list, with the other two models joining this year.

Here's a breakdown for the top 20:

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Lincoln Corsair Honda Passport Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Jeep Cherokee Honda Ridgeline Honda Odyssey Honda Pilot Chevrolet Corvette GMC Canyon Chevrolet Colorado Acura MDX Acura RDX Acura TLX Ford Ranger Ford Bronco Dodge Durango Ford Expedition/Expedition Max

Honda is still heavily represented when you expand the list, with three Acura models, the MDX, RDX, and TLX, making the index. General Motors also has three cars on the list, and there are three more Ford Motor Company models there, too – the new Bronco, the Ranger, and the Expedition. Cars.com examined a model’s assembly location, parts content, engine origins, transmission origins, and U.S. manufacturing workforce.

The auto industry is constantly in flux, and the last two years have been an exceptional rollercoaster. The coming onslaught of electric vehicles could change this list going forward as automakers begin navigating how to produce EVs in a global marketplace.