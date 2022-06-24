Listen to this article

A veritable rally icon, the Subaru Impreza 22B is getting a makeover as Prodrive has unveiled the P25 as a tribute to the legend. The ultra-limited special edition celebrated its dynamic debut this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the restomod went up the famous hill to the delight of the public. Underneath the familiar skin is an original two-door WRX chassis, but everything else has been revamped.

The flat-four boxer engine sounds great, and it pushes out over 400 horsepower and an ample 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque in a car that weighs less than 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds). The hill climb course was obviously too short to exploit the P25's full capabilities, but Prodrive does say its road-legal WRC machine has supercar levels of acceleration by sprinting to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three and a half seconds.

Most of the body panels are made from carbon composite to shave off weight while the engine is hooked up to a six-speed, semi-automatic transmission featuring a launch control system derived from WRC-spec rally cars. Needless to say, the P25 has all-wheel drive and comes with numerous high-end goodies varying from a Garrett turbo and Bilstein dampers to AP Racing brakes and an adjustable active center differential complemented by limited-slip differentials front and rear.

As a refresher, Prodrive is converting 25 cars for an eye-watering £460,000 ($564,000) a pop, and that's before value added tax (VAT) applicable in the UK. First deliveries to customers are scheduled to kick off before the end of the year. Those willing to spend a not-so-small fortune for the P25 can order the car without a rear bench. In its place, the motorsport specialist can install a partial safety cage.