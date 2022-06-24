Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The BMW M3 Touring already debuted, but these spy shots let us see a green example in the real world. It's a striking-looking wagon on the road.

This is our first look at the next-gen BMW X3. From what we can see, the designers are opting for small kidney grilles and a thick bumper for the front-end styling. Don't expect to see the production version for a year or more.

This is the refreshed X5 in the hot M60i trim level. It boasts a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup making 530 horsepower (389 kilowatts). The design features slimmer headlights and a revised lower fascia.

The production-spec BMW XM will look a lot like the concept, judging by these images. At launch, it'll have a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making 644 horsepower. A more powerful version with 750 hp will arrive in 2023.

This Maverick wears a junction box with writing on it that says "PHE-V" and "2.1L." This is evidence that Ford is developing a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the little pickup. The truck seems to be a very early test vehicle, so it might be a while before a production version is available in showrooms.

This is our best look yet at the next-gen Ford Super Duty. It boasts an overhauled nose with split headlights and bracket-shaped running lights. Look for a debut later this year.

Here's the next-gen Honda Accord. It boasts a sharper appearance with slimmer headlights. This one appears to have some false panels on the body that conceal elements of the design. In terms of powertrains, we know a hybrid is among the options.

The Honda Pilot is also due for a new generation. It looks more chiseled than the current model, and the grille is larger. There are strong similarities to the current Ridgeline.

Here's the latest Land Rover Range Rover Sport in the sporty SVR trim. The developers cover this one with lots of camouflage. It features bigger brakes and quad exhaust pipes.

These shots give us a decent look into the next-gen Maserati GranTurismo's cabin. It features an infotainment display with a chrome bezel and a two-section display. There are big paddles behind the steering wheel. Despite the camouflaged body, you can get a general idea of the coupe's sleek shape.

Following the launch of the regular GLC, the company is prepping the high-performance AMG 63 version. It has a more aggressive front fascia, bigger side sills, and a revised rear bumper. Its hybrid powertrain reportedly offers up to 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts).

This is the uncamouflaged Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and the body has lots of parts to affect the vehicle's aerodynamics. There are big vents in the hood. Louvers on the front fenders. Vertical fins behind the front and rear wheels. Plus, there's the huge wing on the back.

This gallery of photos includes the refreshed Skoda Octavia sedan and wagon. The styling looks very similar to the current look.

Volkswagen puts some stickers on the front of this Touareg to conceal a very slight refresh. The only changes appear to be around the grille, headlights, and lower fascia.

