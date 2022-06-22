Listen to this article

We've known for quite a while that Volkswagen is launching a full-electric four-door sedan. Initially called the Aero B through various teasers and spy shots, the concept version was supposed to be shown in full in China in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

This time, it's official and Volkswagen has revealed its production name – the ID. Aero. It will be initially shown in concept form this month. More importantly, the German marque shared a teaser of the design study (see above), which will eventually evolve into a production vehicle sooner or later.

As VW's first fully-electric sedan, the ID. Aero Concept's teaser showcases a flowy form, almost sporting a fastback look. There are minimal lines and creases, plus the tailgate-wide LED graphic surely warrants some attention. Volkswagen describes the ID. Aero as having "outstanding aerodynamics, elegant design, and generous space."

Remember that the teaser was just a concept, though. The production version slightly differs as seen in the bevy of Aero B spy shots we've encountered so far, albeit, cleverly camouflaged to hide the important details. Of note, the fastback form and lines reflect those that we see in the recently released teaser.

The VW ID. Aero sedan is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB), seen to expand Wolfsburg's electric vehicle lineup in the high-volume upper-middle-class segment. Technical details aren't available just yet, though we must note that the previous announcement saw the Aero B Concept boasting 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range.

Volkswagen has confirmed that the ID. Aero Concept will be revealed in full on June 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The production version will be initially sold in China in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, the North American and European versions of the ID. Aero will debut in 2023 with no specific timeline just yet. It will be produced in Volkswagen's plant in Emden.