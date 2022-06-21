Listen to this article

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale is a Canada-exclusive special edition of the sedan that is limited to just 15 units. All of them come in the shade Verde Montreal Tri-coat, which is usually only available on the high-performance Quadrifoglio trim. Prices start at $71,995 CAD ($55,709 USD at current exchange rates).

The Speciale starts as the Giulia Veloce trim with all-wheel drive and adaptive dampers. The engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque. There's an eight-speed automatic with a limited-slip differential at the rear. This setup lets the sedan hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds.

In addition to the special color, the Speciale has black badges. The trim around the shield section of the grille, the side sills, and the mirror caps are carbon fiber. The sedan rides on 19-inch wheels with a five-hole design, and there are yellow brake calipers.

Inside, there's carbon-fiber trim decorating the dashboard, center console, and portions of the doors. The seats have black leather upholstery. Red stitching decorates the cabin.

If you want something very similar to the Speciale in the United States, then check out the recently launched Giulia Estrema. It comes standard with an adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential. Buyers a vehicle with get adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot assist. The model also has the 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo. The Estrema costs $56,685 with rear-drive or $58,685 with all-wheel drive after the $1,595 destination fee.

Alfa Romeo is currently preparing a refresh for the Giulia. The styling changes are very minor, but there are tweaks to the grille, headlights, and front fascia. There's no info yet about powertrain or tech updates. Although, these tweaks are possible. We expect it to debut next year.

The next-gen Giulia will switch to being a fully electric vehicle. It's part of Alfa's decision to become an EV-only brand by 2027.