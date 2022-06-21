Listen to this article

Bentley will roll into this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a new Continental GT from Mulliner. It will sit at the top of the CGT lineup, combining the Azure and Speed specs into a single, Mulliner-wrapped package. There’s a small bump in power and a bigger jump in luxury.

Under the hood sits Bentley’s 6.0-liter W12 engine. The Crewe crew increased horsepower by four percent to 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts). It delivers the same 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The small bump in power is enough to shave 0.1 seconds off its zero-to-60 time, which falls to 3.5 seconds. That’s quite quick for the coupe that can reach 208 miles per hour (335 kilometers per hour).

The new Mulliner model also gets electronic all-wheel steering to help maneuver the machine, while an electronic limited-slip differential with active torque vectoring assists. The Bentley comes with the company’s Dynamic Ride and the three-chamber active air suspension.

Bentley separates the new Continental GT Mulliner from the rest of the lineup with unique visual touches. At the front, the Mulliner receives the new “Double Diamond” matrix grille, with the same silver-and-black design echoed on the front fender vents. The Mulliner model also receives unique mirror caps finished in either satin silver or black and illuminated outer door sills. The Continental also wears unique 22-inch wheels with self-leveling badges.

Inside, Bentley offers a three-color split with a primary, secondary, and accent color. Mulliner prepared eight such color combinations that customers can pair with one of 88 different wood veneers. Bentley’s “Diamond in Diamond” quilting, which has each diamond containing precisely 712 stitches and accounts for a total of almost 400,000 stitches, is found on the doors, seats, and rear quarter panels.

The company now positions the Azure range for those seeking comfort, while those who seek something sporty can opt for the V8-powered GT S. Those who want pure power can choose the Speed, and its potent W12 engine. All three now sit below the new Continental GT Mulliner W12, and this is a step up from the last GTC Mulliner.

The new Mulliner model will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival, where the company will be showcasing several new models. Bentley will also announce Mulliner’s next project, which has seen great success with its Bacalar and Blower models.