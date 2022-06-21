Listen to this article

The newly refreshed 2023 Nissan Leaf has a starting price of $28,895 after the $1,095 destination charge. The simplified lineup now consists of just two trim levels. The models are now available in showrooms.

Model EPA Estimated Range Price After $1,095 Destination Fee Price For 2022 Model Year Difference Leaf S With 40 kWh Battery 149 Miles $28,895 $28,425 $470 Leaf SV With 60 kWh Battery 212 Miles $36,895 $36,425 $470

The refreshed Leaf features an updated face that makes Nissan's V-shaped grille less prominent. The bumper has new sculpting, and there are tweaks to the headlights. The badge in front is now illuminated. Multi-spoke 17-inch wheels are optional on the S and standard on the SV. At the back, the company revises the diffuser and spoiler for better aerodynamics.

Gallery: Refreshed 2023 Nissan Leaf pricing

The cabin has new black fabric upholstery. The S trim has gray trim, and the SV has gloss black accents. The startup video on the instrument panel is also different.

Both trims come with the Nissan's Safety Shield 360 tech suite. The SV Plus adds ProPilot Assist 3 driving assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The powertrain carries over from the pre-refresh model. The S model has an electric motor making 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 238 pound-feet (322 Newton-meters) of torque. The SV Plus packs 214 hp (160 kW) and 250 lb-ft (338 Nm).

At this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a race-prepped Leaf is competing. The builder Samurai Speed adds loads of aerodynamic aids to the exterior, including a massive front splitter, wider fenders, a huge wing, and a prominent diffuser. The crew also strips away as much as possible to make the car lighter. There are no details about powertrain tweaks, though.

The next-gen Leaf will reportedly debut sometime around 2025. Rather than a hatchback body, the vehicle will reportedly transform into a crossover and will ride on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform.