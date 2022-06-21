Listen to this article

In 1967, engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher founded a company that has forever etched its name among the leading performance and sports car brands. That company is known today as the Mercedes-AMG and to celebrate its 55-year corporate history, Affalterbach launches a new brand campaign.

The new brand campaign centers around the "55 years - changing the game" theme. At the forefront of that claim are legendary Mercedes-AMG vehicles such as the 300 SEL 6.9 AMG racing touring car, the 300 E 5.6 "The Hammer", the CLK DTM, and the SLS AMG Electric Drive.

Of course, the recently revealed production version of the Mercedes-AMG One, which puts Formula 1 technology on a road car, is one of the main stars of the campaign. The Formula 1 hybrid drive technology is brought from the racetrack to the road for the first time in the world, Mercedes-AMG claims.

Meanwhile, the Vision AMG design study is a sneak peek at the future of Mercedes-AMG. The four-door coupe houses the new independent AMG.EA platform, which is currently being developed for all-electric performance models with revolutionary e-drive technology.

Of course, what's Mercedes-AMG without its brand ambassadors. Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton front-lines the roster of stars, as well as David Coulthard, Susie Wolff, and Will.I.Am. Coulthard and Wolff need no introduction; Will.I.Am is the newest celebrity endorser of Mercedes-AMG for electric cars.

Expect a 360-degree social media campaign to go with the 55th Anniversary brand campaign, including AMG employees communicating their statements on "changing the game" via their social channels.