Armored cars have to protect passengers from a range of threats, using many different techniques to keep out bullets and bombs. A new video from Inkas Armored Vehicles Manufacturing’s YouTube channel shows what a car undergoes during testing, with a Toyota Land Cruiser withstanding some brutal R&D that sees the crossover pummeled with bullets, grenades, land mines, and 15 kilograms of TNT.

The video opens by showing the Toyota pitted and pot-marked from the 780 rounds of ammunition from various caliber guns that had hit it. The video then shows the Land Cruiser being shipped off for some more brutal testing. The additional ballistics testing included discharging 6 DM51 grenades on the roof, 4 DM51 grenades under the floor, 2 land mines, and 15 kilograms of TNT from a distance of two meters (6.5 feet).

The explosions rocked the Land Cruiser, but none intruded into the interior, keeping the passenger space safe for occupants. It’s a brutal barrage of tests that should exceed what would happen in the real world. Armored cars often have skilled drivers behind the wheel who are trained on how to react in such a situation. The last thing any driver would want is to remain a sitting duck, but the armor from Inkas Armored Vehicles Manufacturing should be able to take a beating.

We’ve covered Inkas before, highlighting the company’s CEN 1063 BR6-rated armored AMG G63 limo. The company has also armored the BMX X7, the Lincoln Navigator, and the Infiniti QX80, which required more upgrades than thick glass and body panels. The extra weight often necessitates an upgraded suspension and reinforced engine and transmission parts to handle the additional weight from the armor. Inkas also produces its own special purpose armored vehicles for those needing something specific.

A fascinating bit of the video is when it shows off the interior. The rocking seems violent, but the dummy in the rear seat is left unharmed. It’s nothing we would ever want to experience, but it’s cool to see how the armor works from inside the vehicle.