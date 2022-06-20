Listen to this article

The 2024 Ford Mustang is undergoing high-altitude testing. TFLNow was in the right place at the right time to find one sitting in a parking lot. The video is brief, but it's a good look at the next-gen pony car.

This Mustang is under heavy camouflage with a combination of fabric panels and camouflage. A wide grille is visible at the front, and there appear to be three inlets in the lower fascia. The nose looks particularly long. This car is riding on black, 10-spoke wheels with a V-shaped design.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spy Photos

What TFLNow is most interested in seeing is the rear of this Mustang to check whether there are two or four exhaust pipes. This one has a pair – a single outlet coming out of each side.

So far, we've only seen one Mustang testing with four exhaust pipes. That car was on the road with a Mach 1 model. In addition to the extra outlets, the vehicle had a more aggressive wheel-and-tire package than other development vehicles.

A leaked image shows the Mustang's nose with no camouflage. There are narrow headlights with three lighting elements in them. The lower fascia has a wide, trapezoidal opening in the middle, and there are smaller inlets on the sides.

At launch, the 2024 Mustang will reportedly arrive with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost or the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the current model. Although, we don't yet know whether Ford intends to increase the output from the powerplants.

There continues to be a rumor about the new Mustang being available with a hybrid-assisted V8. The setup allegedly includes an electric motor that would turn the front axle. The result of this layout would be the first all-wheel-drive Mustang.

The 2024 Mustang will reportedly debut in April 2023. We know there will be a coupe, convertible, and a GT3-class racing variant.