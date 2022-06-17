Listen to this article

The next-gen BMW M5 will boast a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbo V8. This one doesn't have all of the production-spec body panels. You can see elements like the wider fenders, though.

The refreshed DS 7 Crossback features a grille with a new mesh design with chrome inserts. There's also a revised front splitter. At the back, it seems like the taillights have a new internal design. There don't appear to be other tweaks to the rear.

These photos were a huge surprise because the photographer caught a completely undisguised updated Ford Escape. The crossover now features a light bar spanning the headlights. The revised grille has a more oval-like shape. Trapezoidal fog light surrounds are on each corner.

Jeep is working on a smaller offering that would slot below the Renegade. Although, it might not be available worldwide. The model reportedly rides on the CMP platform, which is also underneath the Opel Mokka and the DS 3 Crossback. This one wears lots of camouflage, and we can't even see the grille.

Here's the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. The front looks similar to the regular GLC. At the back, it features a sleek roof and different headlights. We're expecting a debut before the end of the year.

The updated Porsche 911 features a revised lower fascia with active slats. The rear of this one still has a panel over it to hide the design. Inside, the instrument panel is now fully digital, rather than having an analog tachometer.

Judging by these spy shots, the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan will be available with an electric powertrain. This test mule wears the current vehicle's body with some modifications. The tweaks include a closed-off grille. There are also no tailpipes.

