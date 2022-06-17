Listen to this article

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the refreshed Palisade with a public debut during the 2022 New York Auto Show. The large SUV is now ready to go on sale and the automaker releases pricing for the entire range. The entry-level 2023 Palisade SE starts at $34,950 before destination and handling but starting prices can go as high as $50,800 for the range-topping Calligraphy. There’s also a new rugged trim in the range.

Every single 2023 Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 gasoline engine with 291 horsepower (217 kilowatts) mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There are five trim levels, each available with a standard front-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system. All prices below are without destination and handling.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $34,950 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $37,950 XRT 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $40,250 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $46,500 Calligraphy 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $48,900 SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $36,850 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $39,850 XRT 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $42,150 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $48,400 Calligraphy 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $50,800

New for the 2023 Palisade is the XRT trim, which brings a more rugged appearance for the family hauler. Upgrading over the SEL grade, XRT adds 20-inch wheels with a black finish, bumper cladding, lower door garnish, dark radiator grille finish, black roof rails, and a power sunroof. If you go for the AWD version, it offers a downhill brake control system, Snow and Tow modes for the AWD, and AWD lock. Power comes from the same 3.8-liter V6.

The visual revisions for 2023 include a new and more pronounced grille at the front, which Hyundai calls cascading, a revised lower section of the fascia, and vertically-oriented LED daytime running lights. The lower rear fascia also gets a new design with a horizontal red reflector incorporating reverse lights spanning the width of the SUV. On the tech side, the upgrades go from a new WiFi hotspot capability to upgraded USB-C ports and a new 15-watt wireless charging upgrade.