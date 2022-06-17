Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the refreshed Palisade with a public debut during the 2022 New York Auto Show. The large SUV is now ready to go on sale and the automaker releases pricing for the entire range. The entry-level 2023 Palisade SE starts at $34,950 before destination and handling but starting prices can go as high as $50,800 for the range-topping Calligraphy. There’s also a new rugged trim in the range.
Every single 2023 Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 gasoline engine with 291 horsepower (217 kilowatts) mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There are five trim levels, each available with a standard front-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system. All prices below are without destination and handling.
Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Drivetrain
|
MSRP
|
SE
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$34,950
|
SEL
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$37,950
|
XRT
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$40,250
|
Limited
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$46,500
|
Calligraphy
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$48,900
|
SE
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$36,850
|
SEL
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$39,850
|
XRT
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$42,150
|
Limited
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$48,400
|
Calligraphy
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$50,800
New for the 2023 Palisade is the XRT trim, which brings a more rugged appearance for the family hauler. Upgrading over the SEL grade, XRT adds 20-inch wheels with a black finish, bumper cladding, lower door garnish, dark radiator grille finish, black roof rails, and a power sunroof. If you go for the AWD version, it offers a downhill brake control system, Snow and Tow modes for the AWD, and AWD lock. Power comes from the same 3.8-liter V6.
The visual revisions for 2023 include a new and more pronounced grille at the front, which Hyundai calls cascading, a revised lower section of the fascia, and vertically-oriented LED daytime running lights. The lower rear fascia also gets a new design with a horizontal red reflector incorporating reverse lights spanning the width of the SUV. On the tech side, the upgrades go from a new WiFi hotspot capability to upgraded USB-C ports and a new 15-watt wireless charging upgrade.
save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Hyundai Palisade
Source: Hyundai
About this article