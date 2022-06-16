Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

There’s new hope for Lancia with a huge investment planned in the next 10-year plan from Stellantis. The Italian brand will receive at least three new models, including a flagship all-electric SUV, envisioned here by our artists.

With the new GLC now official, it’s not that difficult to imagine what its coupe version will look like. This rendering, courtesy of our friends at Kolesa.ru, puts a gently sloped roof line to the GLC’s stylish new look.

Dodge will finally launch a new product later this year when the Hornet moniker will be used for a small crossover. It won’t be built from scratch, though, as it will be a rebadged and slightly reengineered version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The new M2 won’t debut until October this year. Thankfully, we don’t have that long to see its design as this new rendering is a very accurate preview of the final design.