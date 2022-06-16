Listen to this article

From the C_Two to the Nevera, Rimac has spent several years, manpower, and of course money during the development of its electric hypercar.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti-Rimac, was keen on reminiscing those days through a Facebook post. The social media post came with photos of the first Nevera registered in Croatia.

The Facebook post's caption reads (roughly translated):

After 5 years of development, over 1,000 people in the project, 17 prototypes produced, 45 crash tests, 9 cars destroyed during crash tests and thousands of other tests - today the first Nevera is regularly registered. For now in Croatia and soon in many other countries. Here's more of that plate, even with a stamp. It will be interesting to see them soon on the charts of Monaco, UK, USA, Germany, Japan, Canada, etc.

Of course, the first Nevera registered was in Mate's home country, Croatia. It will soon be registered in many other countries and it seems like Rimac is excited to see the Nevera reach countries like Monaco, the UK, German, Japan, and the US, among others.

Five years in the making, the Nevera is Rimac's second production car. It looks quite impressive on paper – a quad-motor setup that makes a mind-bending 1,914 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 2,360 Newton-meters (1,741 pound-feet) of torque. The battery-operated hypercar can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.97 seconds.

Rimac plans to build 150 units of the Nevera – each selling for around €2 million or around $2.1 million with the current exchange rates. It's offered in three trim levels: GT, Signature, and Timeless, while a Bespoke edition allows further customization.

The first registered Nevera will not be identical to any of the other Neveras, according to the company.