Next week, a one-of-one 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 NFT will go up for auction. The winner will not only receive the NFT, but they will also win a real-life one-of-one Corvette Z06 to put in their driveway. All proceeds from the auction will benefit DonorsChoose.

The NFT artwork displays a green Corvette Z06 drifting through a blue-and purple-soaked cityscape. The artist xsullo created the NFT for the “Own the Color” auction.

The real-life Corvette Z06 is finished in the same “Minted Green” exterior color as the car in the NFT, but you can drive this example. Chevrolet will offer it with the Z07 Performance Package and the carbon-fiber wheels. The car also features a VIN inspired by binary code and a commemorative plaque. It will also carry the option code RFN.

Chevy introduced the 2023 Corvette Z06 in October 2021. It’s the second of several Corvette variants we expect from the Bow Tie, and it’ll go on sale sometime this summer. The car sports a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine that produces 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Z07 package adds even more performance goodies to the coupe, like Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, the FE7 suspension, and all the aerodynamic goodies offered in the carbon-fiber aero package. The car is also quick to 60 miles per hour, doing it in just 2.6 seconds.

This Corvette Z06 NFT is just the latest from automakers that are looking to tap into the emerging technology and its potential business prospects. Hyundai, Lamborghini, and McLaren have recently ventured into this space as interest and skepticism about the technology continue to grow.

The auction for the pair kicks off on June 20 and runs through June 24. SuperRare, a cryptoart dealer, is hosting and accepting bids in Ethereum.

Chevrolet Corvette production is supposed to start soon, with the high-performance coupe going on sale sometime this summer. However, the 2023 Corvette configurator doesn’t display the Z06 as an option, and we still haven’t received official pricing information even as we learn GM is raising 2023 Corvette Stingray prices.