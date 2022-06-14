Listen to this article

The modern iteration of the Acura Integra will make its motorsport debut by competing in the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 26. In addition, the automaker will bring two examples of the NSX Type S and two units of the TLX Type S to race there. A NSX Type S will serve as the official pace car for the event.

The Integra race car has a stock powertrain consisting of a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine hooks up to a six-speed manual. Acura goes through the Honda Performance Development parts catalog to upgrade the brakes, suspension, and differential. It rides on 18x9-inch HRE wheels with 245-series Pirelli racing slick tires.

Gallery: 2023 Acura For Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Integra racer wears a red, gray and white livery that takes inspiration from the first-generation model with back-to-back wins in the IMSA Championships in 1987 and 1988. Pikes Peak rookie Paul Hubers will drive the car in the hill climb.

Brothers James and Nick Robinson will race the two NSX Type S vehicles that will compete at Pikes Peak. Acura says that the models have performance upgrades, but the company isn't going into detail about their specs.

Following the Integra's debut last year, Acura Brand Office Jon Ikeda expressed interest in taking the new model into motorsports. "We want to race this thing, but maybe the Honda PR and marketing guys might have different ideas," he said.

Previous iterations of the Integra found success on the track. RealTime Racing campaigned the Acura Integra Type R in the World Challenge Touring Car series and managed to win manufacturers' championships in 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2002.

The 2023 Integra is now beginning to arrive in showrooms. Prices start at $31,895 with the $1,095 destination charge. The A-spec trim with a sportier look goes for $33,895. The A-Spec with Technology Package adds things like a larger infotainment screen, 16-speaker stereo, and a 5.3-inch head-up display costs $36,895.