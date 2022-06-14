Listen to this article

Motor1.com editor Brett T. Evans got the opportunity to take this brief video of the Ford F-150 Raptor R kicking up dirt in the desert. Plus, there's a great chance to hear the muscle truck's V8 engine.

At just 13 seconds, this video doesn't give us much of a look at the Raptor R. From what we can see, the truck's appearance matches up with spy shots from its development. The styling looks nearly identical to the standard Raptor. Previous photos show Ford hiding an R badge on the grille.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Raptor R Spy Photos

13 Photos

The Raptor R puts a V8 under the truck's hood. Rumors suggest it's a variant of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. The detuned powerplant reportedly has an output between 725 and 750 horsepower (541 and 559 kilowatts). This setup would offer a major performance upgrade over the standard Raptor's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque.

The gearbox for the Raptor R is still a mystery. Speculation suggests the truck is either using a 10-speed automatic or the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Shelby GT500.

In earlier spy shots, the Raptor R appears to have a modified rear suspension in comparison to the regular version of the performance pickup. The tweaks include upgraded trailing arms. There might be other improvements that we aren't seeing yet. A different wheel and tire package is reportedly among the changes.

The timing for the F-150 Raptor R's debut isn't yet clear, but Ford is clearly willing to drive one in front of a Motor1.com editor. Following the unveiling, it's possible that the truck could be in showrooms before the end of the year.

Pricing for the Raptor R is also currently unknown. We'd expect it to carry a premium over the standard Raptor, which carries a starting cost of $71,700 after the $1,795 destination fee for the 2022 model year.