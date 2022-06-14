Listen to this article

The 2023 Ford Ranger is not available in North America yet but the new truck goes on sale in multiple countries around the world. Australia is one of the first major markets where the Blue oval’s new pickup truck reaches the dealerships with prices starting at $46,878 Australian dollars, which translates to roughly $32,485 American dollars with the current exchange rates. There’s an online configurator now operational in the Land Down Under and we decided to check out the available trim levels and their prices in Australia.

As mentioned above, the very base 2023 Ranger XL starts at $46,878 AUD ($32,485 USD) and comes with 16-inch steelies, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine as standard. Optionally available are a part-time all-wheel drive and a twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel. Regardless of the engine you go for, the maximum brake towing capacity is 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms). Upgrading to the XLS grade brings 16-inch alloy wheels and a slightly more refined look for at least $51,410 AUD ($35,576 USD)

The Ranger XLT is equipped as standard with the more powerful twin-turbo diesel mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This trim level offers an optional 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel paired with the same 10-speed auto and a full-time all-wheel drive. Next in the hierarchy is the Ranger Sport with its 18-inch alloys and dark accents on the front fascia. It offers the same selection of engines, though a part-time AWD comes as standard with the 2.0-liter diesel. A full-time 4WD is offered with the optional 3.0 V6 diesel powertrain.

Moving to the Ranger Wildtrak, it starts at $72,482 AUD ($50,146 USD) and has a unique grille design and 18-inch wheels, as well as a standard 12-inch touchscreen on the center console. The same engines as the Ranger Sport are available but upgrading to the range-topping Ranger Raptor brings the most powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost mill with 392 horsepower (292 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque. Matrix LED headlights, a unique grille, and a 12.4-inch customizable digital instrument cluster are standard for the truck which starts at $91,331 AUD ($63,187 USD)

Unfortunately, Ford is not ready to reveal when the new Ranger will hit the US market. It’s now a question of when, not if, but we will have to wait for an official announcement to confirm the launch date.