The new teaser video for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 doesn't actually show the upcoming EV. Instead, the clip tries to give viewers the vehicle's general vibe by displaying examples of streamlined things. It ends with the car's tagline: "Electrified Streamliner."

The video's audio is in Korean, but you don't need to understand the language to get Hyundai's message about the Ioniq 6. The clip starts with a little boy looking at a picture of an Art-Deco-style bicycle in a book with the message "Bike of the Future." Next, we see a man reclining in a lounge chair. Clouds flow over a mountain and then around a black pebble. The final view is of a dome-shaped, window-covered building with a white hemisphere inside of it.

The Ioniq 6 takes styling inspiration from the smooth-bodied Prophecy concept (gallery above). Its flowing lines give the vehicle a streamlined shape that fits with how Hyundai is hyping the new EV.

Judging from spy shots of the production version, the road-going Ioniq 5 might is going to look a lot like the concept. The camouflaged development vehicles have panels on their bodies to conceal the shape. The front end has strong similarities to the show car, though.

The Ioniq 6 rides on the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 GT. This sedan reportedly uses a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. A dual-motor variant would reportedly have around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). There might also be an N performance version that would possibly share its 576-hp (430-kW) output with the EV6 GT.

Rumors suggest the Ioniq 6 could debut in South Korea in June. The release of this teaser suggests an unveiling is probably happening soon. It should be on sale in the US for the 2023 model year.

Following the Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 7 will be the next offering in Hyundai's EV sub-brand. Judging by the concept, it will be a large SUV with expansive windows. Like the other models, it'll ride on the E-GMP platform.