This large gallery of images offers an extensive look at the refreshed Porsche 911 in the convertible and coupe configurations. There is even a view of the updated model's interior.

In front, the refreshed 911 boasts an array of vertical slats in the lower inlets. The car can actively control these elements and close them depending on the vehicle's cooling needs.

The lamps on the outer corners are just for these development models and not something for the production version. According to our spies, the daytime running lights and turn signals are underneath them.

Along the sides, the convertible has a sensor on top of the passenger side A-pillar, and a wire is running into the front storage area. The examples of the coupe and droptop on the road are riding on mismatched wheels with a design featuring Y-shaped spokes in front and a 10-spoke design in the back.

The 911 on the track in these photos has sensors on the wheels. Specifically, the Kistler RoaDyn measures the forces affecting each corner for vehicle dynamics research and capturing road load data.

The rear bumper has a cover over it, so we can't draw any conclusions about the design. One change is relocating the dual exhaust outlets more toward the center of the tail.

Inside, the refreshed 911 adopts a fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the analog tachometer from the current model. The center console layout doesn't look any different. The infotainment screen seems to be the same size.

Powertrain changes for the updated 911 range are still a mystery. However, we know a hybrid is joining the lineup. Porsche says that the electrically assisted model puts an emphasis on power over economy. The battery is small to keep this variant from gaining too much weight.

We expect the first of the refreshed 911s to debut in the second half of 2022. Right now, it's not clear whether the company would unveil all of the updated models at once or launch them one by one.