The Mercedes S-Class sits at the top of the company’s lineup. It’s packed with luxurious features and cutting-edge amenities, and the automaker is prepping a top-of-the-line S63 model with a plug-in powertrain. A new video from the Carspotter Jeroen YouTube channel captures the super sedan lapping the famous Nurburgring race track.

The video shows Mercedes continuing to conceal the S63’s front and rear fascias under a thin camouflage wrap, but it only hides the minor changes made to the sedan’s styling. The S63 will wear the brand’s Panamericana grille and AMG’s trademark quad exhaust pipes. It’ll ride lower on the suspension and receive other performance upgrades like bigger brakes.

Mercedes is doing a good job keeping the S63’s powertrain details under wraps. We believe that Mercedes will pair a twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric motor to produce a combined output of over 700 horsepower (514 kilowatts). An automatic gearbox will route power to all four wheels.

There are rumors that Mercedes could offer an ever hotter variant that could make as much as 800 hp (588 kW). Rumors of such a model date back to September 2020, and it’s not an impossibility. Mercedes does make the 831-hp (620-kW) Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance that also pumps out 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque, which could fill the void of the V12 AMG variant.

Spy shots have revealed the interior, and Mercedes isn’t changing much from the standard S-Class. While we’ve seen the S-Class interior when the new model launched in 2020, Mercedes tried to conceal it in the AMG, so the company could have made a few styling tweaks. We don’t expect significant changes from the standard S-Class, but there will be plenty of AMG branding inside.

Electrification is infecting the entire automotive industry, and Mercedes is no different. Mercedes is chugging ahead with full electrification through its EQ brand of vehicles, which continues to launch new models, but gas-powered cars are still important. However, increasingly stringent emissions regulations have automakers flocking to hybrids for increased efficiency and performance. While the AMG S63 will pump out a bonkers amount of power, it’ll also offer all-electric mobility for a limited range.