The DS 7 Crossback was officially unveiled during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and is starting to show its age. There are more modern and sophisticated SUVs on the European market right now and the French luxury automaker is preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the 7 in an attempt to keep the demand high. We have the first spy photos with the facelifted model and they show minor visual tweaks.

Caught by our photographers in France, this prototype wears minimal camouflage covering the front fascia. We are struggling to find big revisions here, though we noticed the radiator grille has a new mesh design with chrome inserts. There’s also a new lip diffuser attached to the front bumper and there could be modifications to the headlights' internal graphics.

Nothing caught our attention at the sides, except for the black wheels which are likely provisional alloys for this test car. The black finish has seen better days as there are scratches visible on every wheel. The disguise at the back is hiding a huge portion of the taillights and this could mean the clusters could be given a slight redesign. The rear bumper with the integrated diffuser and dual exhaust pipes looks unchanged.

Our photographers also sent us two photos of the interior and it is probably safe to say the changes inside the cabin are kept to the minimum. In fact, we didn’t see any tweaks as the dashboard, seats, and trim all seem to match what the current DS 7 Crossback offers in certain markets.

More significant changes could occur under the hood where the E-Tense hybrid model could be given more power. According to unofficial information, an output of up to 360 horsepower could be expected, as well as an increased all-electric range. Updated safety and assistance systems, as well as an improved infotainment tech, can also be expected when the facelifted DS 7 Crossback debuts later this year. It will be interesting to see whether the French President will also get the revised model.