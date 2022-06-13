Listen to this article

The Dodge Hornet concept from the 2006 Geneva Motor Show never came to fruition but this is about the change very soon. The American automaker is currently working on a small crossover that will wear the same name and just recently, we had the chance to capture a prototype testing on public roads with light camouflage (see the related links below). These spy shots were used as a base by Kolesa.ru which envisioned the final production version of the Hornet in new exclusive renderings.

These digital drawings propose a very aggressive design for the Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover. At the front, there’s a large radiator grille in the lower section of the bumper and a smaller one between the headlights. The design language of the front fascia looks like a mix of Dodge’s current models, including a touch of Challenger and Durango in the shape of the light clusters and grilles.

Gallery: Dodge Hornet renderings

2 Photos

At the back, at least according to these renderings, the Hornet lacks individuality with a coast-to-coast LED light strip connecting the taillights and a very minimalist overall design. To a certain extent, the rear fascia reminds us of the Porsche Macan, albeit in a smaller package. Of course, this is just a rendering and we can give no guarantees the final production vehicle will look anything like this, especially at the back.

According to preliminary information, the Hornet will share its engine range with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. If this turns out to be true, in the United States, Dodge’s entry-level model will be sold with a 1.3-liter hybrid powertrain, good for a system output of 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts). A 15.5-kilowatt-hour battery should deliver an electric range of over 30 miles on a single charge.

Alternatively, customers will be able to opt for a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 256 hp (191 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. European customers will also be offered a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid, as well as a diesel option.

The Hornet was already confirmed to receive an official premiere later in 2022. It will be produced alongside the Tonale at the Pomigliano d’Arco Assembly Plant in Italy.