It's a good day to be a Forza fan as aside from learning about the eighth installment in the Motorsport series, we also get the first expansion pack for the Horizon 5. Those of us who are old enough to remember the game Stunts from 1990 or more recent titles such as Trackmania will soon be able to relive that experience with far better graphics. We're talking about the newly announced Hot Wheels pack coming to FH5 on July 19.

The Horizon Hot Wheels Park adds more than 124 miles (200 kilometers) of orange tracks courtesy of 80 distinct, snappable pieces to build your ideal configuration. Some of the looping tracks defy gravity in the sense there are magnet tracks, joining the ice, water flume, and rumble tracks.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion pack

It wouldn't be a complete expansion package without some new metal, and thankfully, there are 10 new cars coming with the FH5's expansion:

2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II

2021 Hennessey Venom F5

2019 Brabham BT62

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3

2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA

2018 SUBARU WRX STI ARX Supercar

2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept

Playing the Hot Wheels expansion requires finishing the main game's initial experience, which shouldn’t take you more than 15 minutes. It can be had as a standalone purchase for $19.99 and is included Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle. In addition, those who have a subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get the expansion pack as well.

As a final note, this isn't the first crossover with Hot Wheels as Forza Horizon 3 also got a similar DLC back in the day. It turned out to be among the most popular downloadable content for that title, so we're not surprised it's making a return for FH5.

Based on the Expansion Bundle listing on the Xbox Store, the game will get at least one more expansion package after Hot Wheels.