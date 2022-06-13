Listen to this article

With Gran Turismo 7 out, video game developer Turn 10 Studios is fighting back by announcing the eighth installment in the racing simulator. Simply called Forza Motorsport, the new title has been developed from the ground up to take full advantage of the processing power available in the Xbox Series S and especially the beefier X. Featured in the gameplay demo and the announcement trailer is Maple Valley, one of the venues from the original FM.

We're being told the fidelity of the game's physics simulation has been improved by a whopping 48 times to narrow the gap between what's real and what isn't. Weather and time changes are available on all tracks and will impact a car's performance based on the track temperature that will directly affect tire grip. Harnessing the power of Microsoft's latest consoles, Forza Motorsport has impressively realistic car details, right down to the gold, carbon fiber, and aluminum parts of an engine bay.

Car damage has received a whole new layer of realism as individual scratches on the bodywork will be visible following a collision with another vehicle or the side wall. Interestingly, the directionality of the damage will be taken into consideration for the new FM title, as will the dirt buildup and how the paint peels away on the edges of the vehicle and on the wheels as well.

Previewed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the new title was originally teased even before Microsoft came out with the Xbox Series X|S. The game's driving and physics have been completely overhauled to reach a new level of immersion we’ve usually associated with the GT series. For the same reason, tire and fuel management will be embedded into the new game.

Aside from bringing back Maple Valley, the new title will also allow players to race at vastly improved Laguna Seca and Spa-Francorchamps tracks along with new locations such as Circuit Hakone in Japan and on the South African Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Arriving next spring on the Xbox Series X|S, Forza Motorsport will also be available on PC.