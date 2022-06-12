Listen to this article

At this point, you should be familiar with UK's Carwow. The car comparison website is known on YouTube as a channel for both drag races and off-road battles, but more on the former. We've seen some oddities from the channel, but most of their videos are more than decent and can teach you a thing or two along the way.

This time, however, Carwow has orchestrated something that's purely just for fun. It's an off-road battle between three unlikely contenders given the situation. For this off-road matchup, the 2001 BMW 735i, 2000 Lexus LS 430, and 2000 Mercedes-Benz S320. These old cars sell for 1,000 pounds each or around $1,231 at the current exchange rates.

As you would have guessed based on their ages, the luxury sedans are not in tip-top shape, which makes them suitable for these series of off-road challenges. As the presenter Mat Watson puts it, you don't need to spend so much on a Range Rover, just spend one grand on an old luxury sedan if you want to go off-road in luxury. Pretty sound advice, isn't it?

Kidding aside, Watson said that there isn't a better car to use off-road than the one you don't really care about damaging. Fair enough.

The series of challengers surely put the old posh sedans to the test and as expected, some suffered substantial damages along the way – not that they care anyway.

With all three cars pushed forward by the rear wheels and almost all powered by a V8 (except the Mercedes that has a diesel engine underneath), which of these won the off-road challenge? The 16-minute video above should give you a rundown. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.